Police arrest 32 suspects over alleged kidnapping in Adamawa

The Police Command in Adamawa says it has arrested 32 suspected kidnappers in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Olugbenga Adeyanju, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Yola.

He said that nine vehicles purportedly bought with proceeds from ransom were also recovered from the suspects.

Adeyanju said that the anti-kidnapping unit of the command recorded the feat in November.

“The command so far apprehended 32 suspects for Kidnapping activities, five for armed robbery and car theft.

“A total of nine vehicles, nine AK-47 rifles with 664 rounds of live ammunitions were also recovered.