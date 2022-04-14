Police arrest 32 suspects  in Lagos in 1 month

The Police Command in Lagos State said that it arrested 32 persons in the last one month for various offences ranging from: armed robbery, defilement, murder, cultism, vandalism to kidnapping.

The spokesman for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this while parading the suspects and exhibits recovered from them at the State Police Headquarters in Ikeja on Thursday.

Hundeyin said that the suspects were arrested at different locations in the state, stressing that the command was still on the trail of some suspects currently at large, who were alleged to have participated in some of the crimes.

He said that within the period, 11 arms, 19 live ammunition, two cars, 16 inverter batteries, six module cables, three ATM cards, four SIM cards and four phones were recovered from the suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, uses this medium to assure the residents of the state that their security and that of their properties will continue to be of top priority of his policing vision for the state,” he said.

Hundeyin also appealed to the residents of Lagos State to always report cases of those they suspected to be involved in criminality to the nearest police station instead of calling him for action.

He, however, said that there was nothing wrong in reporting crimes to him, especially, emergency cases, but that the public should always report cases of assault, stealing and others to the police stations close to them. (NAN)

