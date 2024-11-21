Police arrest 32 suspected cultists, gun runner in Benue-CP

The Police Command in Benue on Thursday said they have arrested 32 suspected cultists and gunrunners in the state.

By Emmanuel Antswen



The police made the disclosure in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Steve Yabanet, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Makurdi.

Yabanet said that on November 14th, the C Division on Nigerian Police, Makurdi, received information that a corpse of a young man was seen around the North Bank axis of the town.

The CP stated that the police swiftly deployed detectives to the scene, and an investigation later revealed that he died during a rival cult clash.

The CP said that between 17th and 18th November, a joint operational team of the police, the Army, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) working on an intelligence report raided their hideouts.

According to him, 18 suspected cultists were arrested at the Avis Hotel and other areas in Northbank.

He said that suspects were arrested with some illicit drugs in their possession.

Mr Yabanet further said on November 19, another joint operation was carried out by the operatives of Cyber Crime, Eagle Eye, and Anti-Cult of the Command and arrested another 14 suspected cultists.

He added that two locally made pistols, three live cartridges, one single-barrel gun, three ATM cards, criminal charms, a shisha smoke pot, one laptop, and one graven image were found with them.

Other items found in possession of the suspects include leaves suspected to be marijuana, six mobile phones, and a cash sum of ₦23,670.00.

He announced that all the suspects would soon be charged to court.

The CP also said the command on November 18th, during their routine stop and search duties along Ikyobo-Agbede Road, in Ushongo Local Government Area, intercepted one Daniel Emmanuel on a motorcycle.

According to him, the police recovered from Emmanuel on the spot two locally made pistols in his bag and one Bajaj motorcycle.

He said an investigation was still ongoing to unravel his source of guns and those he intends to supply.

Yabanet said the force has intensified their operations to clampdown on criminal elements in the state.

He said their achievements were a testament to the command’s commitment to rid the state of crime and criminality.

He further promised to sustain the right and ensure the security and safety of Benue residents.

“I therefore urge the good people of the state to cooperate with the police by way of providing useful and timely information.

“Our dedicated operatives made significant success in curbing the activities of armed robbers, cultists, and other criminals during the period under review.” (NAN)