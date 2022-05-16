Police arrest 3 suspects over mysterious murder of Bauchi LG APC Chairman

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Police Command Bauchi has arrested three suspects over the mysterious murder of Bauchi Local Government APC Chairman, Alhaji Hussain Gwabba, in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Command Spokesman SP Ahmed Wakil, made available to Newsmen in Bauchi.

He said preliminary investigation into the murder of Alhaji Gwabba had led to the arrest of three suspects for interrogation.

“The result of the autopsy is being awaited, the outcome of the investigation will be made public, please,” he said.

According to him, the report indicates that On 14/05/2022 at about 11 30 Hrs, information was received from a good Samaritan that one Husseini Gwabba, 62, the new chairman of APC of Bauchi council, was in distress.

“DPO C Division visited the scene in a hotel located behind Specialist Hospital Bauchi where he met the victim vomiting.

“He immediately rushed him to ATBU Teaching Hospital Bauchi for treatment, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor,” he said.

The spokesman explained that the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, has appealed to the general public to be calm.

He added that the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased.(NAN)

