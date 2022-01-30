Police arrest 3 suspects for allegedly, stealing, vandalising MTN mask in Ogun

Ogun Police Command on Sunday arrested three suspects for allegedly vandalising and stealing mask at Kuta area along Agbara Expressway.

Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement issued in Ota, Ogun.

He said three suspects were arrested at about 6.00 a.m. on Jan. 18, while committing crime.

Oyeyemi explained that three suspects: Kabiru Olusola, 27, Taye Daniel, 43 and Afeez Balogun, 47, were arrested following a distress call Divisional Headquarters, Atan-Ota.

He said call was from one Shuaib Muhammed, Chief Security Officer, in charge of company’s mask, who reported that about six hoodlums had invaded location of the mask.

“Upon distress call, Dovisional Police Officer (DPO), Atan-Ota Division, quickly dispatched his patrol team scene where three suspects were apprehended while others escaped.

“Recovered from the suspects are seven backup batteries valued at N3 million, rectifier module and their operational vehicle with registration number AAA 779 XL,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police (CP) Lanre Bankole, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the case with the view charging the suspects court as soon as possible.

Bankole also directed that the escaped members of the gang be hunted and brought justice. (NAN)

