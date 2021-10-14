Police arrest 3 suspects for alleged murder in Enugu community

The State, says it arrested three suspects in connection with murder of Mr Chika Nwobodo at Ogbozinne-Ndiagu in Akpugo community of Nkanu West Area.

The ’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that Nwobodo was murdered on Oct. 11.

“The Command commenced full-scale investigation at the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) on the matter,” he added. (NAN)

