Police arrest 3 suspected traffickers, rescue 32 victims in Ebonyi

January 14, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Police Command in Ebonyi said it arrested three suspected child traffickers and rescued no fewer than 32 victims in the state.

DSP Loveth Odah, the Command’s Spokesperson, who made the disclosure during a news conference in Abakaliki on Friday said the 32 victims rescued 16 males and 16 females.

Odah said the victims indigenes of Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River and Benue.

She said the three suspects arrested after series of investigation on report of a missing person.

“On Jan. 7, at about 930hours, a of a missing person was reported by Mrs Ijeoma Nwankor of Uterufie village, Ebonyi government area of the state.

“She told the command her daughter, Chidera, age 16, left home to an unknown destination.

“In the of our investigation, a company’s advertisement sheet captured “NEO Life” containing a phone was found in the daughter’s room.

“The owner of the phone number, who was later identified as Nwankwo, ‘M’ and age 19 years was trailed and arrested.

“The suspect made useful information to the police and led the operatives to their hideout at Okposi Umuaghara, Ezza Government Area of the state, where two other gang members arrested,” Odah stated.

The spokesperson said it was alleged the victim was being used for forced labor and sexual exploitation, in the name of networking for NEO Life Company products.

She urged members of the public to steer clear of crime. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,