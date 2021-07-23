Police arrest 3 suspected killers of security personnel in A’Ibom

July 23, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The  Command in Akwa Ibom has  arrested three suspected armed robbers linked to  the killing of two officers, a private security and a little boy at Tranquility Hotel in Nung Oku, .

The suspects, who  were alleged to be specialists in destroying ATM machines, were arrested on July 10  operatives of the Anti-robbery Squad through intelligence.

The Public Relations (PPRO) of the command,  SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed at a news  conference in on Friday.

Macdon said that  the suspects were traced  to and arrested at Tantalizer Fast Food ,along Abak Road, while attempting to destroy another ATM machine.

The PPRO said the  the suspects had confessed to their involvement in the killings of the three persons and various  ATM bank frauds where they stole no less than N26million as well as being involved in other crimes.

“On July 10 at about 9:53 a.m., there was  a tip-off that  some unknown hoodlums had  used a welding machine to maliciously destroy  the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of the  Oliver Twist  branch of Bank situated  along Brook Street, , and carted away the sum of N8million.

“Operatives of Anti-robbery Squad of the command traced the hoodlums to Tantalizer Fast Food situated along Abak Road, Uyo,  where they were arrested  while  attempting to destroy another ATM.

“During interrogation,  the suspects confessed to have been involved in the destruction of the Bank ATM and robbed the bank  of N8 million.

“They also confessed to be responsible for the destruction of the  Union Bank ATM and the stealing of N11 million at the College of , Afaha Nsit, as well as the  robbery at Ikot Ekpene where they stole N7million.”

He  said  that the suspects also owned up to the  on Jean Juliet Supermarket at Ikot Ekpene Road, where they killed a little boy.

He said that the suspects admitted that they  were also responsible for  the on Metropolitan Supermarket at Oron Road,  the robbery at E-Plus mates at Atiku Abubakar Avenue, Uyo,  and the  murder of two policemen at Tranquility Hotel, Nung Oku.

“They were responsible for  robbing  Maya Restaurant at Two lanes where a private security man was killed and the  robbery that took place  at R&R Supermarket  and the on a  Sienna  at Nwaniba, Uyo,” Macdon said.

The spokesman also said that five car robbery suspects  who specialised in armed robbery and car snatching were  arrested operatives of the Anti-robbery Squad.

Macdon said that the suspects were apprehended on July 18 at 1:00 p.m.

He said that  the items from them include; four locally-made pistols, four expended cartridges, one empty shell of AK-47 ammunition and a red Toyota Sienna car with registration number:  MUS 797 GS.

The PPRO said  that   the command would arraign all the suspects  in court after  they would  have concluded their  investigations.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,