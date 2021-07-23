Police arrest 3 suspected killers of security personnel in A’Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has arrested three suspected armed robbers linked to the killing of two police officers, a private security officer and a little boy at Tranquility Hotel in Nung Oku, Uyo.

The suspects, who were alleged to be specialists in destroying ATM machines, were arrested on July 10 by operatives of the Anti-robbery Squad through intelligence.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this at a news conference in Uyo on Friday.

Macdon said that the suspects were traced to and arrested at Tantalizer Fast Food ,along Abak Road, while attempting to destroy another ATM machine.

The PPRO said the the suspects had confessed to their involvement in the killings of the three persons and various ATM bank frauds where they stole no less than N26million as well as being involved in other crimes.

“On July 10 at about 9:53 a.m., there was a tip-off that some unknown hoodlums had used a welding machine to maliciously destroy the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of the Oliver Twist branch of Access Bank situated along Brook Street, Uyo, and carted away the sum of N8million.

“Operatives of Anti-robbery Squad of the command traced the hoodlums to Tantalizer Fast Food situated along Abak Road, Uyo, where they were arrested while attempting to destroy another ATM.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been involved in the destruction of the Access Bank ATM and robbed the bank of N8 million.

“They also confessed to be responsible for the destruction of the Union Bank ATM and the stealing of N11 million at the College of Education, Afaha Nsit, as well as the robbery at Ikot Ekpene where they stole N7million.”

He said that the suspects also owned up to the attack on Jean Juliet Supermarket at Ikot Ekpene Road, where they killed a little boy.

He said that the suspects admitted that they were also responsible for the attack on Metropolitan Supermarket at Oron Road, the robbery at E-Plus mates at Atiku Abubakar Avenue, Uyo, and the murder of two policemen at Tranquility Hotel, Nung Oku.

“They were responsible for robbing Maya Restaurant at Two lanes where a private security man was killed and the robbery that took place at R&R Supermarket and the attack on a Sienna bus at Nwaniba, Uyo,” Macdon said.

The police spokesman also said that five car robbery suspects who specialised in armed robbery and car snatching were arrested by operatives of the Anti-robbery Squad.

Macdon said that the suspects were apprehended on July 18 at 1:00 p.m.

He said that the items recovered from them include; four locally-made pistols, four expended cartridges, one empty shell of AK-47 ammunition and a red Toyota Sienna car with registration number: MUS 797 GS.

The PPRO said that the command would arraign all the suspects in court after they would have concluded their investigations.(NAN)

