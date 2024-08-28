Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested three suspected kidnappers, who collected N3 million ransom from a victim’s family.

By Moses Omorogieva

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said that the Isashi Police Division received a call from a concerned citizen on Tuesday at about 12:00 noon about the kidnapping operation.

“The report revealed that some hoodlums had an unknown person at Oke Moro, Isashi,” he said.

The image maker said that a team of policemen was sent to the scene, where one male victim, 24, was rescued and the three suspects were arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects, after beating the victim, requested for N2 million ransom, which his mother paid through two different bank accounts.

“The suspects also collected the sum of N1 million from the victim’s bank account through mobile transfer.

“The victim was also dispossessed of his three Nigerian International Passports and other valuables,” he said.

Hundeyin said that investigation was ongoing, while efforts were being made to track those that fled scene. (NAN)