Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Police arrest 3 suspected cable thieves in Lagos

By Favour Lashem
 Police in Lagos State have arrested three suspected cable thieves in the Ojodu area of the state.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his verified X handle @benHundeyin on Wednesday.

He identified the suspects as: Babatunde Murutu, Segun Lawal and Adebayo Iyanu.

Hundeyin said that the police arrested the trio during a stop and search operation.

“At about 3:20a.m., officers of Ojodu Division on midnight patrol stopped the three men to search the contents of their bags.

“They found cables, screwdrivers and scissors.

“Further interrogation and investigation revealed that they had just stolen the cables from a building in the neighborhood, ” he said.

According to the image maker, the suspects are to be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation. (NAN)

