Police arrest 3 over kidnap of Owerri resident

By Peter Okolie

Operatives of Imo Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit have arrested three suspects for the conspiracy and kidnapping of Mr Sabinus Ibe, aged 48, from Owerri.

The suspects, including Favour Dike, 22, Ifeanyi Kingsley, 30, and Wisdom Chikodi, 31, were arrested on March 18 after detailed investigations and operations.

Police spokesman DSP Henry Okoye confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibe was abducted on Feb. 22 at about 8:00 p.m. in Egbu, Owerri.

“He was forcibly taken to an unknown location by the kidnappers,” Okoye said. A ransom was then demanded and paid via a POS transaction.

The payment was traced to a Moniepoint account (8213707568) operated by Dike at Timber and Allied Market, Owerri North Local Government Area.

Okoye stated that Dike admitted receiving ₦2 million on Kingsley’s instructions, a trader in Timber and Allied Market, Naze, Owerri.

Kingsley confessed to providing Dike’s POS account at the request of Chikodi, a known member of the kidnapping syndicate.

Chikodi, from Umuezuo Ekwereazu in Ahiazu Local Government Area, allegedly played a key role in planning the kidnapping.

Further investigations led to Chikodi’s arrest in his hotel room at New Owerri, according to Okoye.

Chikodi then guided operatives to Old Township Stadium, Tetlow Road, where gang members fled, abandoning an ash-coloured Toyota Camry 2.4 model.

Okoye confirmed that a search of the vehicle revealed two pump-action rifles, a locally made gun, and 18 live cartridges.

Additional arrests were made as police continued to pursue fleeing suspects involved in the kidnapping.

Okoye reiterated Commissioner of Police Mr Aboki Danjuma’s commitment to tackling crime and ensuring public safety across Imo.

He assured that the suspects would be arraigned after investigations, with efforts ongoing to apprehend remaining gang members.

Okoye urged the public to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or call 08034773600. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)