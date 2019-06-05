Police arrest 3 ‘notorious traffic robbery suspects’ in Lagos

#TrackNigeria -Three persons described as notorious traffic robbery suspects have been arrested in Lagos State.A statement by the Spokesman of the Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana narrated how the suspects were arrested at different locations.

According to Elkana, “On 3rd June, 2019 at about 9.05pm, surveillance patrol team from Ipaja Police Station arrested one Shefiu Aliu ‘m’ around NEPA, Ayobo-Ipaja road while attempting to snatch handsets and handbags from two female victims namely Grace Williams and Deborah Williams.

“The suspect posed as a commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada. He took advantage of the passengers’ eagerness to avoid traffic congestion through the use of okada, to rob his passengers.

“The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. The motorcycle he usually used to perpetrate the offence is recovered with one sharp matchet concealed under the seat.

Also, the spokesman continued, “At about 10.10pm of the same date, surveillance patrol team from the same Ipaja Police Station, deployed to Zion Church area, Aina-Obembe road, Baruwa arrested one Biodun Oladimeji ‘m’ and Afiz Tajudeen ‘m’ a.k.a Arapa after snatching a bag from one female victim, Obiako Ruth, also using Motorcycle.

“The Motorcycle was also recovered with one matchet, one knife and a locally made pistol. Suspects will be charged to Court.”

