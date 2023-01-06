Police arrest 3 homicide suspects, 1 notorious car snatcher in Bauchi

By Ahmed Kaigama

A quinquagenarian, Amina Guguwa, who straggled her 60-year old co-house wife, Amina Kolitoto, to death, is in police custody, the Police command in Bauchi has said.

A statement signed by the command’s spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Friday in Bauchi, said the incident happened in Miya, a village in Ganjuwa Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

Wakil said the suspect allegedly straggled her mate to death during a physical combat that ensued after a misunderstanding.

He said the command further arrested three persons for alleged culpable homicide, while another suspect, a known notorious car snatcher in the state, is also in its custody.

The command’s spokesman said all the arrested suspects have allegedly confessed to the crimes.

“Operatives attached to ‘B’ Divisional Police headquarters have arrested Mohammed Bashir, 32, of Mariri Area of Kano state, while his accomplice is still at large.

“The suspect and his cohort, both of whom hail from Kano state, came to perpetuate their car snatching activity in Bauchi.

“They were intercepted after complaints that a Toyota Corolla was stolen at the mechanic garage along Sa’adu Zungur road, Bauchi,” he said.

He said Police recovered the vehicle with three different vehicle keys, while a staff identity card of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) bearing the suspect’s name was found in his possession.

“The suspect claimed to have served as a volunteer with the NSCDC until his dismissal by the Corp in 2020,” Wakil said.

“The command also arrested Babangida Adamu, 25, alongside his cohort, Abubakar Adamu (AKA Ubale), 22, all of Papa hamlet in Darazo Council of the state.

“The suspects, on Dec. 20, 2022, trespassed into the Sesame’s seed farm with the intent to steal the farm produce but were sighted by the victim, Ibrahim Ahmadu, 23, who had come to spray insecticide in the farm.

“A fight erupted and they cut off his throat,” he said.

According to him, the operatives attached to the command have also arrested 40-year old, Usman, of Dangarfa Village, near Kyata Burra District, Bauchi, who mistakenly shot his wife Ladi Nuhu, 37, with a dane gun, as she made to ease herself at night.

Wakil explained that all the victims were certified dead by medical doctors at the different hospitals they were taken to in the state.

The Spokesman said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Aminu Alhassan, had urged detectives to heighten surveillance and arrest the other suspects at large for prosecution.

“The CP also commiserates with the victims’ families and directed that the suspects be charged to court on completion of the investigation,” he said.

Wakil, however, appealed to the public to volunteer useful information that would assist the police prevent commission of crime in the state. (NAN)