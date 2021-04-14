Police in Kogi have arrested three suspected robbers for allegedly invading a POS centre and robbing the operator at gun point.

Spokesman of the state police command, DSP William Aya who confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lokoja, said that the suspects committed the offence at Ogidi, Ijumu Local Government of Kogi on April 13.

He said that the suspects attacked the operator, inflicted injury on him and forcefully collected unspecified amount of money from him.

The suspects , he said include Gidion Zaccus, 45, Joseph Medupin, 24, and Afolabi David, 20.

Aya said that the suspects were arrested at their hideouts by officers and men of Operation Puff Adder II .

“Items recovered from them include one single barrel gun and mobile phones,” he said.

He said the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation on the matter.

The statement called on members of the public to sharpen their power of observation and volunteer credible and timely information on activities of criminal elements in their areas to the nearest police station.(NAN)

