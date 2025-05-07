 Police arrest 3 for allegedly producing fake soya bean oil in Kaduna

The police command in Kaduna State says it has arrested three suspects for allegedly operating an illegal factory that produces adulterated Soya beans oil, along Mamadi Road, Maraban Jos

By Mohammed Tijjani

The police command in Kaduna State says it has arrested three suspects for allegedly operating an illegal factory that produces adulterated Soya beans oil, along Mamadi Road, Maraban Jos in Igabi Local Government.

The Command Spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, made this known, in a statement, on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Hassan also confirmed the detention of three suspects in connection with the incident.

He disclosed that on Monday at about 11:00 pm, a team of State Intelligence Department (SID) personnel, led by SP Sani Bello, busted the activities of a syndicate involved in the production of fake soya bean oil.

According to him, the operation lead to the discovery of the illegal factory location, on a fenced plot of land, along Mamadi Road, Maraban Jos.

He said the three suspects (names withheld) all resides in Maraban Jos.

He explained that during the raid, the following items, two drums of crops suspected to be raw materials and 15 jerry cans of 25-litre each, containing unfinished product were allegedly found.

According to him, two 25-litre jerry cans of finished adulterated soya bean oil and one empty drum used for local processing of the product, were also recovered.

Hassan said the case was currently under investigation at the SID Headquarters in Kaduna.

He said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Rabiu Muhammad had reiterated the command’s commitment to safeguarding public health and cracking down on criminal activities that endanger the lives of innocent citizens.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and report such activities to the nearest police station, “Hassan said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)