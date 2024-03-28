Police arrest 3 for allegedly indulging in mob action in Kano

The police in Kano have arrested three suspects for allegedly indulging in mob action in Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Hussaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday that the suspects were arrested on March 27 at about 22:00 hours in possession of a matchet.

He gave the names of the suspected hoodlums as Hassan Abdullahi, 20, of Zango quarters; Mufit Kamal, 16, of Kuntau quarters, and Musa Muhammad, 20, of Brigade quarters in Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

He said that other suspected hoodlums fled the crime scene when they sighted the arrival of his officers and men.

The CP, however, disclosed that one person, Musa Muhammad of Brigade quarters, was seriously injured on the head.

He said that the victim was currently receiving treatment at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, while investigation into the case had commenced. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko