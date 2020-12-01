Police arrest 3 armed robbery suspects, recover arm in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has arrested three armed robbery suspects that specialises in attacking residents at gun-point and also vandalising street/traffic lights within Enugu metropolis.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu that the suspects were arrested on Nov. 27 at about 5 a.m.

Ndukwe said that items recovered from the suspects included one pump action gun with two live cartridges, a dagger, assorted phones, an LG TV set, electronic cables, car batteries and cash sum of N41,750, suspected to be stolen.

“Following credible information received at Abakaliki Road Police Station that hoodlums, suspected to be armed robbers, were vandalising street/traffic lights near Shoprite Shopping Mall, Enugu, police operatives raced to the location.

“The police operatives successfully arrested three of the five-man armed robbery gang, while two others were fatally wounded.