Police arrest 3 alleged suspects over attack on NANS members

The Police Command in Ondo State says it has arrested three suspects in alleged connection with the attack on members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) at Ogbese in Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Sunday, Feb. 23, NANS members were attacked at Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area, while traveling to Abuja for their annual convention.

CSP. Funmilayo Odunlami, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, made this known on Tuesday in Akure in a statement made available to newsmen.

Odunlami explained that the command received a distress call from one of the NANS members, reporting an unprovoked attack by some youths in the Ogbese Area .

The PPRO, who said the police swiftly moved to the scene, restored calm, and ensured the safety of the victims, said a manhunt was immediately launched to apprehend the masterminds behind the attack.

“Intelligence gathered revealed that this was not the first time NANS members had been targeted in the same community.

“Through intelligence-led policing, the special squad of the command successfully arrested three suspects linked to the incident,” She said.

Odunlami, therefore, said that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Wilfred Afolabi, had reassured NANS members of a thorough investigation to uncover the full details behind the attack, and to bring all those involved to justice.

The PPRO said that the commissioner also reaffirmed the commitment of the command to ensure the safety of all residents and travelers passing through the state.

“The three suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Police Command in Ondo State urges the public to remain law-abiding and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency,” she said.

Odunlami said that the NANS team, led by Comrade Owolewa Taiwo, Zonal Coordinator, South-West, expressed appreciation to the CP for the swift intervention and the command’s efforts in maintaining security across the state.

The PPRO said Taiwo further pledged NANS’ support in collaborating with the police to combat crime and criminality in Ondo State. (NAN)