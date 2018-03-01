Police arrest 255 suspects, recover drugs, firearms

Large quantity of drugs, firearms and ammunition were recovered by police command in Lagos State following a raid at Akala, Mushin where 255 suspects were arrested.

The information is in a statement by the command’s Spokesperson, SP Chike Oti in Lagos on Thursday.

Oti stated that the raid, which led to the arrest, was carried out on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

He added that this became pertinent following the brazen nature criminals living among

the people attack residents and law enforcement officers with impunity.

He noted that “the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, on Thursday, paraded 255 suspects arrested during a raid at Akala-Mushin and Idi-Oro areas of Lagos State.

“The raid of criminal hideouts in these areas became relevant because of the brazen nature criminals living among the people attack residents and law enforcement officers with impunity.

“The CP, therefore, ordered raid of identified criminal enclaves in Akala-Mushin and Idi-Oro.

“During the raid, the criminal elements resisted arrest by hurling stones and different types of missiles at police, breaking windscreens of some vehicles parked on the roadsides.

“However, this did not deter the police from arresting 255 suspects, comprising of 246 males and 9 females, seizing 39 big bags of weed suspected to be Indian hemp and recovered two pump action rifles and ammunition in the process.

“The Commissioner of Police vowed that the command would not rest until drug peddlers, cultists and armed criminals were rid from the streets of Lagos.

“The command hereby advises parents, guardians and stakeholders to warn their children and wards to stay off criminal enclaves and avoid mingling with criminals.”

According to the spokesperson, the raid will continue in all places identified by police intelligence unit as black spots.

Consequently, arrested criminals would be charged to court with the collaboration of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, he added. (NAN)