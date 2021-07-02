Police arrest 22-years-old suspected kidnap kingpin in Edo

The Police Command in Edo on Friday said that it had arrested a 22-year-old suspected kidnap kingpin in the state.

This is contained in a statement released to newsmen by SP Kontongs Bello, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Command in Benin.

Bello said that the suspect was arrested through Hi-tech tracking and intelligence on Thursday around the old road in Aduwawa area of Benin.

“On July 1 at about 1630hours, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Edo Police Command arrested a kidnap kingpin, a male, 22 years, who had been terrorising Benin-Auchi Road and its environs and has been on the Command’s wanted list for armed robbery and kidnapping.

“The suspect is the leader of a gang of four kidnappers that kidnapped one Lucky Ojezele at Idumwengie Community along Benin-Auchi Road on Jan. 1, and fled.

“The operatives of Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Command through Hi-tech tracking/intelligence arrested him at old road in Aduwawa, Benin City.

“One of his gang members had earlier been arrested by the operatives and had since been charged to court.

“On interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed to the crimes of kidnapping and armed robbery.

“Efforts are on top gear to arrest the remaining two suspects,’’ he said.

The PPRO also said that the Commissioner of Police in Edo, CP Philip Ogbadu, had enjoined the residents of state to go about their lawful businesses.

He said that the command was not relenting in its efforts of protecting lives and property of residents in the state. (NAN)

