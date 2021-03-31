Police arrest 20-year- old suspect for killing his wife in Niger

The Police Command in Niger arrested one Lawal Danladi for alleged culpable homicide in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Adamu Usman, of Police made this information available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on .

Usman said on March 26, based on credible information, Police operatives attached to Kagara division arrested Danladi, 20-year old, of Kadaura village in the local government area.

said the suspect was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, one Zulai Lawal of same over a misunderstanding in which beat the to coma and she later died.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have beaten the due to a mere argument and she fell unconscious.

‘’She was rushed to the general hospital at Wushishi where she was dead,’’ Usman said.

The added investigation had commenced and the suspect would be charged to court as soon as it was completed. (NAN)

