The Police have arrested two women suspected to have hands in the death of a 64-year-old Osita Anwuanwu at Arida area of Ikotun in Lagos State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lagos State command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday.

Adejobi stated that the incident happened on April 8, at about 8.45 p.m.

He said the daughter of the deceased, one Linda Anwuanwu, of Temitope Street, off Governor’s Road, Ikotun, Lagos reported the case to the Police at Ikotun Division.

He said that the complainant claimed in her reports that she was informed that her father was lying down in a bar at Arida after he had a misunderstanding with the two suspects.

“The Police at Ikotun Division raced to the scene and rushed the deceased to the General Hospital, Igando, where he was certified dead.

“Preliminary investigation by the Police shows that the deceased had gone to check his lady friend, (one of the suspects), who he had not seen for some times, at the second suspect’s bar.

“There, the deceased engaged the duo in a hot argument and physical assault before he slumped,’’ the statement read.

The two suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation.

Similarly, Adejobi said the Police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division arrested one 50-year-old man over the sudden death of his girlfriend, one Enobong Udoh, 38.

He said the incident happened on April 11 at about 10.45 a.m.

The PPRO stated that one Blessing Pius of No. 46, Adegboruwa Street, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, reported to the Police that the deceased was found dead in her house.

He said upon the report, the Police invited the deceased’s boyfriend for interrogation, where he allegedly confessed that the deceased was pregnancy.

Adejobi said the suspected boyfriend claimed that his late lover informed him of being pregnant since February.

“The suspect claimed he was in her lover’s house on April 10 to check on her at about 5.14 p.m. when the deceased informed him that she had terminated the pregnancy.

“The statements and utterances of the suspect revealed that he has some questions to answer.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation,’’ he said. (NAN)

