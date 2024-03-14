Police arrest 2 suspects who allegedly looted vehicle loaded with wrappers 

Police have arrested two suspects who chased away a driver and looted the content of his vehicle at Gidan Bello village, along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The arrest was made known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday by ASP Mansir Hassan, Spokesman of the Police Command in Kaduna State.

The driver, who was on his way to Minna from Kano, had lodged a complain over the incident with Tafa Police Division.

According to Hassan, the incident occurred on March 11 when the driver, Rabiu Yahaya, parked his Sharon mini bus with registration number BG318XA loaded with wrappers at about 0400hrs, to replace a flat tyre.

He said however some group of men came out of the nearby bush with cutlasses and a flash light and chased him away, adding that one of them opened the door of the vehicle and packed some wrappers.

The command spokesman said two suspects – Abdullahi Usman and Paul Simon – both of Gidan Bello village, were eventually arrested by the police with 19 of the stolen wrappers in their possession.

He said that the suspects would be arraigned in court on charges of armed robbery. (NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani