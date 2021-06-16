Police arrest 2 suspects, recover arms in Delta

The Police Command in Delta has confirmed the arrest of two suspected armed robbers/kidnappers in the state.

The Command’s acting spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright confirmed the arrest while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Warri.

Bright who identified the suspects as Kelvin Godstime and Samson Ekutu, added that they were nabbed on June 14 on the Warri-Ughelli axis of the East/West Road.

He explained that the Eagle-Net Special Squad of the Command while on a stop and search duty, intercepted a commercial car that the suspects alongside four other passengers were in.

“On June 14, 2021 at about 11:30a.m, operatives of the Eagle-Net Special Squad, while on routine patrol/stop and search duty on the Ughelli-Warri expressway intercepted a Toyota Picnic car with six male occupants.

“They were all asked to come down for search following their suspicious look.

“In the process of searching, three locally made pistols, two cell phones, one power bank and a sum of N316, 640.00 were recovered from the possession of Godstime and Ekutu,” Bright said.

He said that investigation on the matter was ongoing.

Bright said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) of the Command, Mr Ari Ali had identified proactive policing as essential in crime prevention.

The police spokesman added that the CP had continued to educate Divisional Police Officers and tactical commanders to adopt the system of policing.

He said this could be achieved through intensive stop and search, regular patrols and raiding of black spots. (NAN)