Police arrest 2 suspects, recover 6 guns in Niger

The Police Command in Niger has arrested one suspect in connection with armed robbery in Magama Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Commissioner of police in the state, Alhaji Usman Adamu, disclosed this in Minna on Tuesday.

Adamu said that one Saminu Usman and five others of Anaba village in the LGA reported the incident on March 19 at Nasko Police Division.

The commissioner said that the complainants said that they were riding on motorcycles to Kontagora town when they ran into a blockage mounted by gunmen, who made away with their four motorcycles

He said that on receipt of the complaint, a team of policemen from Nasko division arrested one Aliyu Musa of Tunjena Mairuwa Warra of Magama LGA.

Adamu said Musa’s accomplices fled into the bush with the stolen motorcycles, adding that during investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

The commissioner said that one Opel Vectra saloon car with registration KBHA 05 KEBBI used for the robbery, one police camouflage vest and other items were recovered from the suspect.

Similarly, he said that following a tip off, a team of the SARS operatives attached to the command arrested one Danjuma Toko, 25, of Zuru town in Kebbi, on March 22.

“In the process of searching his (Toko) luggage, six locally made revolver short gun with 18 cartridges concealed in a bag of garri were recovered,’’ the commissioner said.

Adamu said that the suspect confessed that it was given to him by one Paul at Ogoja in Cross River to deliver same to his cousins, Kabiru Kanda and Dauda Kanda of Zuru town in Kebbi.

The commissioner appealed to residents to volunteer information about suspected criminal elements in their midst. (NAN)