Police arrest 2 suspects for allegedly abducting children in Ebonyi

The police command in Ebonyi says it has arrested two suspects for allegedly abducting two children at Agubia community in Ikwo Local Government area of the state.

Mr Loveth Odah, Spokesperson of the command made this known at a news conference on Friday in Abakaliki.

Odah said the children, Tochukwu, 5, Wisdom, 4, had also been rescued by the command.

He said another child, simply called Sopuruchi, 8, who was abducted about two weeks ago at Igbaegu in Izzi Local Government area of the state, was also in the command’s custody.

He said Sopuruchi was rescued in Enugu after she was abandoned by her abductors.