Police arrest 2 suspected killers of Na-Allah in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State has arrested two suspects over killingi of Abdulkarim Na-Allah, the eldest son of Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, in Kaduna.



Na’Allah is the Senator representing Kebbi South senatorial district.



The command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development to the News Agancy of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.



Jalige said: “Yes two suspects were arrested a week ago in Kaduna.”



He said investigation was ongoing to acertain the motive behind the killing.



“The car the suspects took from the deceased had been recovered, but is in Niger Republic.



“We are liaising with Interpol to bring back the car to Nigeria,” Jalige said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the police confirmed the killing of Abdulkarim Na-Allah on Aug. 29, when he was found dead in his room at Malali GRA, Kaduna. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...