Police arrest 2 suspected killers of Na-Allah in Kaduna

September 15, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



The Police Command in has arrested two suspects killingi of Abdulkarim Na-Allah, the eldest son of Sen. Ibn Na’Allah, in Kaduna.


Na’Allah is the Senator representing Kebbi South senatorial district.


The command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development to the News Agancy of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.


Jalige said: “ two were arrested a week ago in Kaduna.”


said investigation was ongoing to acertain the motive behind the killing.


“The car the took from the deceased had been recovered, but is Republic.


“We are liaising with Interpol to bring back the car to Nigeria,” Jalige said.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls the police confirmed the of Abdulkarim Na-Allah on Aug. 29, when was found dead in his room at Malali GRA, Kaduna. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,