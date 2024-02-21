Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested two suspects, Bolajoko Haruna and Adamaka Chinyere, for allegedly abducting a female student.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on the post he shared on his verified X handle @benHundeyin on Wednesday.



He said that the suspects were arrested based on a tip-off by observant citizens.

“Ikotun Police Division received information from some community members about the presence of strange people moving around their neighborhood suspiciously.



“The police moved in discreetly, quick enough to rescue a secondary school student they had tricked into their car and abducted.

“Their tinted Toyota Camry car has also been impounded,’’ Hundeyin said.

According to him, the suspects will be arraigned after the conclusion of investigation.



The police spokesman said that the student had been reunited with her family.

He urged members of the pubic to teach their children not to follow strangers. (NAN)

By Deborah Akpede