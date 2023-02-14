Police arrest 2 suspected buyers of murdered Ogun couple’s car

By Abiodun Lawal

Police in Ogun have arrested two suspects who bought the car of the couple, Mr and Mrs Fatinoye, killed by suspected arsonist on New Year’s day.

Lekan Adekanbi, driver of the former employee of the CBN, Mr Kehinde Fatinoye and his wife, Bukola, had earlier told the police that he killed the couple and their only son, Oreoluwa, over salary and loan issues.

Adekanbi said he masterminded the crime after the couple allegedly declined his request for a salary increase and loan.

He and two other accomplices, already arrested, trailed the couple from their church where they had gone to observe the Crossover service. After killing them, they set their corpses and the house ablaze.

Police spokesman in Ogun, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated in Abeokuta on Tuesday that the two additional suspects who bought the couple’s car were arrested on Monday.

He added that the police were determined to bring all those directly or indirectly involved in the gruesome murder of the couple and their only son Oreoluwa to justice.

The two additional suspects, Azeez Usman and Owolaja Aanuoluwapo were arrested at different locations in Ogun following the confession of the earlier arrested suspects.

Oyeyemi stated that the earlier arrested suspects had told the police that the car was sold to Azeez Usman for N150,000.

“After killing the couple, the suspects got hold of their son Oreoluwa and their adopted child, Felix Olorunyomi, tied them and put them in the booth of the Hyundai car.

“They drove them to Ogun River Bridge at Adigbe area in Abeokuta, where they threw them into the river.

“The suspects later parked the car somewhere in Oke Ata area also in Abeokuta and later contacted Owolaja AanuOluwapo who went there and drove the vehicle to Usman’s workshop.

“It was at the workshop that the car was cannibalised and sold as spare parts.

“Police investigation showed that the two additional suspects were duly informed that the car was stolen; but they went ahead and bought it for N150,000,’’ Oyeyemi stated.

Police had paraded the first three suspects involved in the killing of the couple before newsmen on Friday. (NAN