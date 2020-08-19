Police arrest 2 suspected bandits, recover firearms in Niger

The Police Command in Niger said it had arrested a suspected armed bandit in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Wasiu Abiodun, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

Abiodun said that operatives of the Shiroro Division of the command arrested the suspect on Aug. 18.

He said that the man had attempted to offer N200,000 bribe to the police to secure the release of a suspected armed bandit arrested with a locally made pistol and one live cartridge.

The police spokesman explained that the initial suspect in possession of the gun and ammunition was arrested on Aug. 15, during a police routine surveillance at the Kwata market, Zumba village in Shiroro LGA.

”During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have bought the pistol from an unidentified person in Wukoko village in Chukun LGA Kaduna State,” he said.

Abiodun said that the two suspects would be arraigned in court after police investigations. (NAN)