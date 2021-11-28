Police arrest 2 suspected armed robbers, recover arms in Delta

Police Command in Delta has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered ammunition from them.


spokesman of Command,  DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.


Edafe identified suspects as Yusuf Ibrahim and Hashimu Garba,  adding that two were nabbed on Nov. 26 by Anti-Crime Patrol Team attached to Ekpan Police Station in Uvwie Local Area of state.


He explained that patrol team was on a stop and search duty on NPA Expressway, Warri, when they accosted three suspects, with one currently at large.
 
“On Nov.  26,  at about 2315 hours,  Anti-Crime Patrol Team attached to Ekpan Police Station while on visibility patrol/stop and search duty flagged down a motorcycle with three occupants by Benjones in Hausa Market on NPA Expressway, Warri.


suspects alighted from motorcycle and one of them surprisingly shot at patrol team and the team returned same.


“During gun duel, one of suspects Ibrahim, age 27, was shot on his left foot.


“He was consequently arrested alongside rider of motorcycle, one Garba, aged 30, while third suspect escaped,” he said.


Edafe said that exhibits recovered from them included: one cut-to-size locally-made single-barrel gun, three live cartridges and two  expended cartridges.


He said that the command had launched manhunt for the fleeing suspect. (NAN)

