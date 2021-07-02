Police arrest 2 students over alleged kidnap threat in Zamfara

The Police command in Zamfara has arrested two students in connection with issuing threats to kidnap a principal, staff and students in two separate secondary schools in the state.

Briefing journalists on Friday in Gusau, the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Hussaini Rabi’u, said the command received reports of the threat from authorities of the Federal Government College (FGC), Anka and Dominican College, Gusau.

Rabi’u said; ”On 25th June, 2021, a letter in respect of the above subject matter was found close to the suggestion box of Dominican College, located in Sha’iskawa area, Gusau.

“The letter contained a threat to kidnap the Principal of the school, Rev. Sister Chinyere and some students of the school.

“Receiving the report of the complaint from the school management, the police detectives swung into action and arrested one Donatus Ejeh, as the principal suspect”.

The CP said that when the suspect was interrogated, it was discovered that he was an SS3 student of the school.

He said that investigation was ongoing with a view to arrest his partners in crime.

Rabi’u further said that on Thursday the Principal of FGC Anka, had reported to the Divisional Police Officer that an unknown person called her and demanded three million naira or otherwise kidnap some students of the school..

He said that when the officers received the complain, police swung into action and arrested one Tukur Bashir from Bakura local government area of the state.

“Interrogating the suspect, we discovered him to be SS1 student of the college.

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of his gang for prosecution”, the police commissioner said.

Rabi’u added that the command also arrested 45 suspects over alleged criminal conspiracy, public disturbance of public peace and riot. (NAN)

