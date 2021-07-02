Police arrest 2 students over alleged kidnap threat in Zamfara

July 2, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



Police command in Zamfara has arrested two in connection with issuing threats kidnap a principal, staff and in two separate secondary schools in state.

Briefing journalists in Gusau, state of Police (CP), Mr Hussaini Rabi’u, said command received reports of threat from authorities of the Federal Government College (FGC), Anka and Dominican College, Gusau.

Rabi’u said; ”On 25th June, 2021, a letter in respect of the above subject matter was close the suggestion box of Dominican College, located in Sha’iskawa area, Gusau.

“The letter contained a threat kidnap the Principal of the school, Rev. Sister Chinyere and some of the school.

“Receiving the report of the complaint from the school management, the police detectives swung into action and arrested one Donatus Ejeh, as the principal suspect”.

The CP said that when the suspect was interrogated, was discovered that he was an SS3 student of the school.

He said that was with a view to arrest his partners in crime.

Rabi’u said that on the Principal of FGC Anka, had reported to the Divisional Police Officer that an unknown person called her and demanded three million naira or otherwise kidnap some of the school..

He said that when the officers received the complain, police swung into action and arrested one Tukur Bashir from Bakura local government area of the state.

“Interrogating the suspect, we discovered him to be SS1 student of the college.

is to arrest other members of his gang for prosecution”, the police said.

Rabi’u added that the command also arrested 45 suspects over alleged criminal conspiracy, disturbance of peace and riot. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,