Police arrest 2 robbery suspects whose gang attacked hotel

Police in Lagos State have arrested two robbery suspects whose gang allegedly invaded and attacked guests at a hotel situated along AIT Road, Alagbado area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, said the gang, numbering about nine, shot and injured two lodgers at the hotel.

Hundeyin said that operatives from Agbado Police Division were on residential patrol on Monday at about 12.30 a.m., when they received a distress call on the robbery operation.

The image maker said that the operatives immediately moved to the scene and engaged the hoodlums.

“Subsequently, two of the robbery suspects were arrested while others escaped. Four locally-made guns, one Toyota Corolla car, one Toyota Camry car, five live cartridges and four expended cartridges were recovered from the robbers.

“Other items recovered were two Nokia Phones, one Itel phone, one Techno phone, one jack knife, six ATM cards, three wrist watches, three female handbags and N50,000 cash,” he added.

The spokesperson said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspected robbers were nine in number, and came from Agbara area of the state.

Hundeyin said that the injured victims are receiving receiving treatment in a hospital, while investigation continue with a view to arrest other members of the gang. (NAN)

By Moses Omorogieva