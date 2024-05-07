Police arrest 2 robbery suspects, recover 3 guns

The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested two robbery suspects – Ademola Adeniyi, 38 and Anjorin Afeez, 41 – and recovered three locally-made pistols.

Police spokesperson in the state, Mr Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle @benHundeyin, on Monday.

He said that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Sunday at 10:00 p.m. in the Yaba area of the state.

“The operatives, on a routine patrol of the area, intercepted the Ketu/Ojota bound Lagos colour mini bus popularly, known as ‘Korope’.

“On searching the vehicle, three locally-made pistols and six cartridges were recovered,” he said.

Hundeyin stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the gang members boarded the bus at Jeba Bus Stop, Ebute Metta and were on their way for a robbery operation.

According to the image maker, the suspects are currently assisting the police in ongoing investigations.(NAN)

By Deborah Akpede