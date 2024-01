By Stanley Nwanosike

Police in Enugu State arrested two armed robbery suspects in Enugu on Wednesday, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated in Enugu on Sunday.

He stated that one locally-fabricated, cut-to-size gun loaded with a live cartridge, was recovered from the suspects aged 25 years and 27 years.

“The suspects shall be arraigned upon the conclusion of investigations,’’ Ndukwe stated. (NAN)

