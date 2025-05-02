Police arrest 2, recover pistol, ammunitions, motorcycle in Anambra

By Obinna Unaeze

The Police Command in Anambra has detained two suspects for allegedly terrorising residents of Nnewi area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known in a statement on Friday in Awka.

Ikenga said that the measure was part of efforts by the police to ensure safe environment for residents and visitors in the state.

He also said that the efforts would bring about meaningful jobs and businesses to thrive in the state.

According to Ikenga, the command is committed to fostering a secure environment for meaningful work and businesses to thrive in the state.

He said that the command has continued to demonstrate its commitment towards ensuring public safety and nipping in the bud all forms of criminal activities in the state.

”In line with the above, police operatives attached to Otolo-Nnewi today arrested two suspects and recovered one foreign made pistol, three live ammunitions and a motorcycle suspected to have been stolen.”

The police spokesman said that the suspects, Ani Obinna, 21 and Okwudili Ezike, 43, all male were arrested during a hot chase by the police operatives acting on information which led to the busting of a criminal hideout in Nnewi.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of a secret cult and a kidnapping gang,” he said.

He said that the suspects also gave useful information which the operatives are currently working on, aimed at dislodging their criminal network and arresting other fleeing gang members.

“To this end, the command has sustained security patrol in the area and is more committed to fostering a secure environment for meaningful work and businesses to thrive in the state.”(NAN)