The Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested two persons in connection with cultism, stealing and unlawful possession of firearms.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.

Ndukwe further stated that the suspects were arrested in possession of two firearms with ammunition of different calibres and one vehicle on April 8.



He gave the names of the suspects as Chijioke Ijomanta, 34, and Benjamin Mela, 30, who were alleged members of Vikings Confraternity.

He stated that the duo were arrested around 3a.m on April 8 by the command’s operatives attached to anti-cultism squad.

“Their arrest, which is due to revelations obtained in an ongoing investigation, led to the recovery of one pump action gun,’’ Ndukwe stated.

He further stated that the operatives recovered one English-made Berretta pistol with breech number: AO7815Z during an operation at Nwakanwa Street, Independence Layout, Enugu.

According to him, the command also recovered different calibres of live ammunition, including 13 rounds of .9mm, 19 rounds of 7.65mm, 36 rounds of .25mm special ammunition and 10 rounds of live cartridges.



“The recovery was due to the confessional statement of a suspect arrested earlier and being investigated in the case of unlawful possession of firearm and cultism,’’ he stated.

The statement also stated that police operatives attached to 9th Mile Police Division on April 1 recovered one Toyota Hummar Bus belonging to a transport company in Obioma Community of Udi Local Government Area.

“The recovery followed prompt response of operatives to a report made by the bus driver around 9:20p.m., that armed robbers snatched the vehicle from him at Enugu-Onitsha Expressway Bypass at 9th Mile.



“The hoodlums abandoned the vehicle and escaped, due to intense pressure made by police to apprehend them and recover the vehicle,’’ he said.

Ndukwe stated that the suspects would be charged to court at the end of the investigation, adding that efforts were being made to arrest other suspects at large. (NAN)

