Police arrest 2 petroleum tanker hijackers, recover 40,000 litres of PMS

The Lagos Police Command say it arrested two hijackers of Petroleum tankers and recovered 40,000 litres of petrol.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Bala Elkana and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday, said the arrest was made based on intelligence report on December 28, 2019.

“On 28/12/2019 at about, acting on the strength of information from a reliable source, Police Operatives from Itire Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, SP Barkfur Kromkyes intercepted a DAF 85 Tanker with registration number Gage 743 XN loaded with 40,000 litres of Petroleum Products along Iyana Itire pin down point, Mile 2.

“The truck driver, Muhammadu Mande ‘m’ 42 years old of Yauri, Kebbi State and the conductor, Lawali Usman ‘m’ 34years, of Minna, Niger State were rescued unhurt.

“Two suspects namely, Charles Obllomo ‘m’ 37years old of No 22 Bara Ayetoro Street off Boundary, Apapa and Osita Onyeka ‘m’ 35years old of Wasai area, Orile were arrested.

“In his statement, the truck driver averred that his truck loaded with 40, 000 litres of PMS at Swift Depot, Apapa was billed for Kontagora, Niger State. That on getting to a bad portion of the road at Mile 2, four men in military uniform stopped him and asked what products he was carrying before ordering him and his conductor out of the truck into a red Toyota Corrola.

“The two suspects in Police custody, Charles Obllomo and Osita Onyeka took possession of the truck. The driver and his conductor were sandwiched by the four men in military uniform in the Toyota Corolla. The truck was driving behind the Toyota Corolla and heading to an unknown destination before it was intercepted by the Police.

“According to the driver, he initially thought the Hijackers are military men on stop and search duty until they started beating him and his conductor and threatened to kill them if they refuse to follow their orders. The two suspects were arrested in the truck and taken to the Station.

“The four suspects in military uniforms escaped with bullet wounds after a fierce battle with the Police. The Truck and the Toyota Corolla were recovered and moved to the Police Station. Two pairs of vehicle plate numbers and military caps were recovered in the Corolla.

“The truck containing the PMS was handed over to the owner, Sani Samaila ‘m’ 55years old, the Manager, Petroleum Nigeria Limited, Kontagora, Niger State. DAF 85,” Elkana stated.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc directed the Commander, Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) to take over the investigation and ensure that the fleeing suspects wre arrested.

“Investigation is ongoing, the two suspects will be charged to Court,” the statement added.