Police arrest 2 motorcycle snatcher in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Thursday, said its operatives arrested two suspected motorcycle snatcher in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansur Hassan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

Hassan said that on Nov 15, at about 1300hrs acting on credible information, police operatives arrested one of the suspects in Rigachikun area of Igabi Local Government Area.

He said that after a search at the suspect residence, a Boxer motorcycle, half bag of maize, two pairs of scissors, one sharp knife and two fetish charms were recovered.

Hassan said that other items recovered were a green fingers bus stop RGC 36 cyclist vest all hidden in the suspect toilet.

He explained that when the suspect was questioned, he could not give any satisfactory explanation of how he got the items.

Hassan said that investigation was still ongoing on the case.

He also said that on the same Nov.15, at about 1400hrs the other suspect was arrested over theft of a motorcycle.

He said the suspect was arrested by the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVS) operatives while trying to steal a Jincheng motorcycle, at Kabeji Filling Station on Kaduna-Zaria Expressway, Igabi.

The spokesman said that the suspect had confessed to committing the crime and would be charged to court for prosecution. (NAN)

