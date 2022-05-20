Police arrest 2 kidnappers, recover gun, handsets in Kogi

The Police Command in Kogi have arrested two of the kidnappers terrorising the state in recent times.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye-Aya, said this in statement on Friday in Lokoja.

He said during a raid at the kidnappers den by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Odolu Division, in synergy with a local vigilance group, one pump action, seven phones, charms, among others were recovered.

“The police have successfully dislodged a criminal hideout at Odolu in Igalamela Local Government Area, neutralised them and arrested two suspected kidnappers, and recovered one English made pump action, seven phones, charms among others.

“This action became necessary following a report from a victim, who escaped from the kidnappers’ den on Thursday, while the family was still negotiating for his release.

“We immediately mobilised our officers and men along with the Vigilante, Hunters, into the bush in search of them.

“When the kidnappers sighted our the operatives, they opened fire on them but during the gun duel that ensued, two were neutralised and arrested,” he explained.

Ovye-Aya said, “This breakthrough is as a result of the strategies adopted by the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka, purposely to curtail activities of kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits, and other heinous crimes in the state.”

According to him, Egbuka was impressed with the feat and commended the Police Officers as well as the vigilance group and hunters for their prompt response and for ensuring that those criminal elements met their waterloo.

He said the CP assured members of the public that the Police would work in synergy with other security agencies in the state to ensure the safety of lives and property.

“In this light, the Commissioner of Police urged the public to continue to collaborate with the Police and other security agencies by way of volunteering credible and timely information on the activities of criminal elements to keep the peace in the state,” Ovye-Aya said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

