Police arrest 2 kidnap suspects in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

Operatives of the police command in Adamawa says they have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Ngurore Forest and Gborom Mountain in Yola South and Demsa local governments.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command Spokesperson, in a statement in Yola on Friday, said the arrest was made in collaboration with efforts of local hunters.

Nguroje said the success was due to credible information received by the operatives on kidnappers’ hideouts in the areas.

He said during the operations, the armed criminals, upon sighting the operatives, opened fire, in an attempt to resist arrest, prompting a gun duel leading to the arrest of two s

uspects.

“The two suspects are one Mohammed and one Halilu Mohammed,” he stated.

According to him, other members of the gang escaped with alleged bullet wounds and efforts are ongoing to arrest them.

Nguroje said exhibits recovered from the suspects included two AK-47 rifles, 66 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition, one pump Action rifle, Dane gun and charms, among others.

Nguroje quoted the Commissioner of Police as commending the operation and assured the residents of the command’s commitment to fight crime.

He urged the public, particularly those in Yola South and Demsa local governments, to give timely reports of any persons seen with suspicious injuries to the police. (NAN)