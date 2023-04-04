Police arrest 2 hunters for alledged impersonation in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The Police Command in Adamawa says it has arrested two hunters for allegedly impersonating personnel of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state.

The Spokesman of the Command, SP Suleiman Nguroje confirmed the arrest in a statement in Yola on Tuesday.

He said that operatives of the command arrested the suspects at Balkari village, Kala’a ward in Hong Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman said the police had recovered two Pump action guns, 11 live Cartridges, handcuff, Leg chain and jackets from the suspects.

“The Command on April 2, apprehended a syndicate of two impersonating personnel of NDLEA at Balkari village in Hong LGA.

“The suspects Abdulrazaq Bindow, 29, and Ismaila Alim, 27, arrived the village wearing NDLEA Jackets making the villagers to believe that they were from the agency.

“The suspects apprehended and handcuffed one Amos Daniel, Kwada Fitagu and Gambo Zira before the villagers raised alarm and alerted the Police who immediately responded and effect their arrest,” he said.

According to him, preliminary investigations reveals that the suspects are members of Adamawa Hunters’ Association.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Afolab Babatola has ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the case to ensure that collaborators were trace, arrested and prosecuted. (NAN)