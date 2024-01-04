Police arrest 2 for culpable homicide in Kano 

The Police Command in Kano State has arrested two suspects for allegedly committing culpable homicide in different parts of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa in Kano on Thursday.

He said one Mr. Chidera Ugwu was arrested in Tofa Local Government Area for allegedly killing a pregnant woman through administration of wrong injection, while trying to abort unborn baby.

He explained that on Dec. 20, 2023, a report was received from one Nura Balarabe of Tofa LGA, that one Ukasha Muhammed of Langel Village in Tofa LGA, impregnated his sister, Amina Bala, of Kwanar Mahuwa Tofa Local Government Area, Kano.

“The said Ukasha Muhammad conspired with one Chidera Ugwu of Lanbum Banki Tofa LGA, and administered injections and drugs to Amina Balarabe with intent to cause miscarriage which resulted to her death.

‘The suspects were arrested and they confessed to the crime. Investigations revealed that Chidera Ugwu has allegedly been administering fatal injections to pregnant women, leading to tragic consequences.

“The arrest of the quack doctor signifies a significant breakthrough in our on-going efforts to safeguard the lives and well-being of residents in the state.

Similarly a notorious thug, Yusuf Haruna AKA Lagwatsani, of Dala LGA, was arrested for the senseless murder of a renowned Islamic cleric.

“On Dec. 31, 2023, a report was received from one Musa Yunusa of Jakara Quarters Kano, that on the same date, Yusuf Haruna attacked and stabbed one Malam Sani Mohammed Shuaibu, of same address with a sharp knife at his back while performing ablution, for warning him and his gang to stop smoking Indian Hemp around the Mosque premises.

“As a result, the victim sustained deep injury and was rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital and was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“The incident shook the community, and our officers worked tirelessly to identify and capture the assailant.

This arrest is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting the sanctity of life and bringing justice to those affected by such heinous acts.”

He said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.(NAN)

By Aminu Garko

