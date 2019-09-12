Police arrest 2 for alleged unlawful possession of firearms

#TrackNigeria The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested two persons for alleged unlawful possession of firearms and suspected cult activities within the outskirt of Enugu metropolis.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu that the suspects were arrested on Sept. 8.

Amaraizu said that the Command’s operatives recovered two locally-made double barrel pistols and four cartridges from the suspects.

The police spokesman said that the feat was achieved by the Command’s operatives attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) through intelligence information.

He gave the names of the two suspects as Chukwuebuka Ezema, 20, alias Viper, a native of Akpa Edem in Nsukka Local Government Area and Ifeanyi Izuchukwu, 25, alias Colombo, a native of Nnado community in Anambra.

According to him, Izuchukwu is an ex-convict released from prison in Dec. 2015 for the offence of unlawful possession of firearm.

“The suspects were arrested at about 4:45 p.m. on the fateful day at their hideout at the back of Abakpa Girls Secondary School through intelligence information of their alleged cult activities and other criminal engagements,’’ he said.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation on their nefarious activities within Abakpa and its environs. (NAN)