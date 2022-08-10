Police arrest 2 for alleged unlawful possession of firearm

By Deborah Akpede

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested two suspected cult members, Bada Bayo, 45 and Segun Ogundele, 45, over illegal possession of gun and ammunition.

The Spokesperson for the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to him, officers of Ajah division of the Command arrested the duo along Budo Specialist Hospital Road, Ajah area of Lagos State.

Hundeyin said the suspects were arrested after policemen on routine patrol flagged down their vehicle, an unregistered Mercedes saloon car, for a search.

“After a search of the suspects and vehicle, an English Beretta pistol with seven rounds of live ammunition was found in their possession.

“Investigation reveals that the suspects are cultists.

“Meanwhile, further investigation is ongoing to unravel more details about the suspects, their activities and source of firearm,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has assured residents in the state of the unrelenting resolve of the Command to eradicate all forms of criminality. (NAN)

