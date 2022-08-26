Police arrest 2 fake soldiers, recover military uniforms in Lagos

By Moses Omorogieva

Detectives of the Police Command in Lagos State have arrested two fake soldiers and recovered military uniforms, Police accoutrements and live cartridges from them.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement.

Hundeyin said that one of the suspects, Oluwatosin Gabriel, 39, was arrested during enforcement of total ban on motorcycles in some parts of the state.

According to him, discreet investigation by the detectives led to the arrest of the second suspect, Nurudeen Agboola, 35, who allegedly is supplier of military uniforms.

He said items recovered from the fake soldier and his supplier included four pairs of military camouflage uniform, nine live cartridges, military identity cards, police accoutrements and charms.

“Investigation is ongoing to establish the extent of their criminality. Suspects would be arraigned after the conclusion of investigation,” he said.

The spokesman said that Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, commended the detectives for the good job.

He urged the officers and men of the command to redouble their efforts to sustain the safety and security in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

