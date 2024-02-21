Police arrest 2 fake soldiers in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested two fake soldiers who allegedly threatened to kill a man with jack knife while fighting.



The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday, said that the suspects were in police custody since Monday.



Hundeyin said that the Isolo Police Division on Monday at about 10.30 p.m., got information that there was a fight at Aina Street, Isolo area of Lagos.

He said that a patrol team was immediately dispatched to the area to restore order.

The image maker said that when the operatives got to the scene, they discovered that one Ben Okafor, who claimed to be a Corporal in the Nigerian Army, was seen with a jack knife, along one Darlinton Ihenacho.



Hundeyin said that the two men were seen fighting one Oludotun, who later reported the case to the police that a soldier was chasing him with jack knife, threatening to kill him.

“After the suspects were arrested and searched, a fake Nigerian Army Identity Card, bearing Cpl. Geoffrey Emmanuel, with serial No. 140861, a jack knife and pepper spray were recovered from them.

“Suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation. (NAN)

By Moses Omorogieva