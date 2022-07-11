Police arrest 2 alleged notorious cultists, recover ammunition

Police on Monday said they arrested two notorious cultists and recovered ammunition along Auchi-Ekperi road in Edo.

This is contained in a statement by ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, made available to NAN in Benin.Iwegbu said operatives of the command attached to Fugar Divisional Police Headquarters were on routine Patrol/stop and search on Auchi-Ekperi road when they accosted two young men on a motorcycle, one Emmanuel James, 25, and Matthew Oghode, 31,“Upon search on them, three live cartridges were recovered from the bag in possession of James; the suspect took to his heels into the bush in a bid to dispose the cut-to-size gun in his possession.” she said.

She added that the police operatives gave him a hot chase and maimed him on his foot before he was apprehended.She, however, said that the suspects confessed to be members of the dreaded Aiye confraternity also know as black axe.She said investigation was still ongoing for possible arrest of other gang members. (NAN)

