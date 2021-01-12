Police arrest 17 suspects over robbery, others in Kano

The Police Command in Kano State have arrested 12 suspects for alleged robbery and seven other for various crimes in the state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, in a statement on Tuesday in Kano, said the suspects were arrested by men of the Operation Puff Adder under the command.

Haruna said that 12 robbery suspects (name withheld) were arrested at Sabon Gari, Sharada and Sauna areas of Kano metropolis.