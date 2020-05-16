Police arrest 16 suspects, recover arms, ammunition in Enugu

Spread the story













The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested 16 suspects for various criminal offences within its operations in April.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Enugu.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested for offences that included conspiracy, murder, armed- robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, fraud and cultism.

The command also recovered six locally-made firearms with four live cartridges, 16 live ammunition, two cutlasses and one axe from the suspects.

Ndukwe stated that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, had commended efforts of the resilient officers, security stakeholders and citizens of the state for the collaboration and supports that made the breakthroughs possible.

“The commissioner reiterated the command’s resolve to rid the state of all forms of crimes and criminality, particularly in these trying times of the COVID-19 scourge.

“To this end, the commissioner has charged all Area Commanders, DPOs and Heads of Tactical/Operational Departments and Formations of the command not to relent in combating crimes and criminality in the state.

“Residents have been enjoined to remain law-abiding and report suspected criminals and acts of criminality to the nearest police station or by calling the command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172,’’ the statement read in part. (NAN)

